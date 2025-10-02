Jean-Philippe Mateta was rewarded for his excellent form with Crystal Palace by being called up to the France squad named Thursday for World Cup qualifying matches against Azerbaijan and Iceland this month. The 28-year-old has four goals in 10 games in all competitions this season for a Palace side who are unbeaten so far in the Premier League and lie third in the table. Mateta scored 17 goals in all competitions last season for the south London club and has netted 32 times in the Premier League since the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

He represented France at Under-21 level and then starred for Thierry Henry's side at the 2024 Paris Olympics, scoring five goals in six matches as they took the silver medal -- but he has never been called up by coach Didier Deschamps to the senior team until now.

"I like his profile," Deschamps said when asked about Mateta.

"He is not so young but he played for almost all of the different teams at youth level. He has the ability to score goals."

Mateta benefits, along with recalled AC Milan forward Christopher Nkunku, from the absences due to injury of Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Desire Doue.

Marcus Thuram of Inter Milan, who has just two goals from 31 international appearances and none in almost two years, is also out injured.

Manchester City's Rayan Cherki, who made his France debut in June, is missing too having been sidelined in recent weeks.

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike and Maghnes Akliouche of Monaco keep their places after being given debuts last month.

In midfield, the absence due to suspension of Aurelien Tchouameni has cleared the way for the return of his Real Madrid colleague Eduardo Camavinga, who has not played for France since March.

Les Bleus, World Cup winners in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, are top of Group D with six points after winning their first two qualifying matches last month against Ukraine and Iceland.

Wins at home to Azerbaijan in Paris on Friday, October 10, and away in Iceland three days later could be enough for France to clinch top spot and qualification for the World Cup with two games to spare -- provided results elsewhere go their way.

France squad

Goalkeepers: Lucas Chevalier (Paris Saint-Germain), Mike Maignan (AC Milan/ITA), Brice Samba (Rennes)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Aston Villa/ENG), Malo Gusto (Chelsea/ENG), Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain), Theo Hernandez (Al Hilal/KSA), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool/ENG), Jules Kounde (Barcelona/ESP), William Saliba (Arsenal/ENG), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/GER)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid/ESP), Manu Kone (Roma/ITA), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich/GER), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan/ITA), Khephren Thuram (Juventus/ITA)

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain), Kingsley Coman (Al-Nassr/KSA), Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool/ENG), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace/ENG), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid/ESP), Christopher Nkunku (AC Milan/ITA)

