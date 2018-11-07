European football giants Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur took to Twitter to wish fans on Diwali. Cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina too poured in their wishes on the occasion. For the London football club Arsenal, their playmaker Mesut Ozil in a video posted on their official Twitter handle said, "Happy Diwali."

"May your Diwali be filled with joy & blessings! Make it special for you and your loved ones by celebrating this Diwali pollution free. Wish you all a very," Suresh Raina tweeted.

"May this Diwali turn out to be an extra special one for you and your family..have a great festive celebration," Harbhajan Singh said.

If you're celebrating Diwali today, then we've got a special message for you... #HappyDiwali from @MesutOzil1088 and everyone at the club pic.twitter.com/2GjEvrpmnE — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 7, 2018

Wishing all our fans a very happy and safe #Diwali! #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/EBWKRsCG7D — Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_India) November 7, 2018

Happy #Diwali to all our followers celebrating today! pic.twitter.com/9DqE56q9iX — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 7, 2018

May this Diwali turn out to be an extra special one for you and your family..have a great festive celebration, #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/TVqlNU56IL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 7, 2018

Diwali is called the Festival of Lights and is celebrated to honor Rama-chandra, the seventh avatar (incarnation of the god Vishnu).

It is believed that on this day Rama returned to his people after 14 years of exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demons and the demon king, Ravana.

Arsenal will play their next match against Sporting in the Europa League while Manchester United face Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand defeated PSV Eindhoven, thanks to a brace from their star striker Harry Kane.