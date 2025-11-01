FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick must navigate a serious injury list as his side prepares to face an opponent likely to seek long spells of possession against the reigning La Liga champions. Barcelona host Elche a week after a 2-1 defeat away to Real Madrid, which left it five points behind the leaders. Injuries to players such as Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, along with Lamine Yamal's ongoing pelvic problem, have reduced Barca's ability to press high. Opponents are also exploiting a high defensive line that continues to concede.

This week brought more setbacks, with Andreas Christensen suffering a calf problem, while Pedri has a hamstring injury that will sideline him for around six weeks. He would have been suspended on Sunday after last week's sending off, reports Xinhua.

Goalkeeper Joan Garcia remains out, although there is a chance Lewandowski could return as a substitute. Marc Casado is the likely replacement for Pedri.

Flick will return to the dugout after serving a suspension that saw him watch last Sunday's loss from the stands at the Bernabeu.

Attention will also focus on the Elche bench, where Eder Sarabia has impressed, guiding the club to promotion last season and a comfortable mid-table position this campaign with a possession-based approach.

Sarabia served as assistant to Quique Setien during Setien's brief spell after replacing Ernesto Valverde at Camp Nou on the eve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During that difficult period, Barcelona slipped from first to third, and the team suffered an 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League amid reports of a strained relationship between the coaching staff and senior players such as Leo Messi.

A highly active presence on the touchline, Sarabia later enjoyed success at Andorra before joining Elche. Forwards Andre Silva and Rafa Mir should test Barcelona's defense.

Sarabia was rumored to have had a difficult relationship with several of Barca's key players, but has since shown he is an excellent coach with success at Andorra and with Elche, who he led to promotion last season and to mid-table at the moment, playing a possession-based game that could test Barcelona's high press, especially if Barca's players are not at their best.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)