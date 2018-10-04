 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Injured Diego Costa Misses Out On Spain Squad

Updated: 04 October 2018 18:35 IST

Costa sustained a thigh strain while playing for Atletico Madrid against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Injured Diego Costa Misses Out On Spain Squad
The Spain squad was announced by coach Luis Enrique on Wednesday © AFP

Diego Costa was left out of the Spain squad announced by coach Luis Enrique on Thursday, ahead of games against Wales and England.

Costa sustained a thigh strain playing for Atletico Madrid against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday. Isco, Dani Carvajal, Inigo Martinez and Sergi Roberto are also injured. 

"I really regret losing players but it gives other players an opportunity to show me their level," Luis Enrique said.

Wolves defender Jonny Otto, on loan from Atletico, received his first international call-up while there were returns to the squad for Real Betis defender Marc Bartra, Borussia Dortmund forward Paco Alcacer, who is on loan from Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid's Koke. 

Koke was not picked for the games against Croatia and Spain last month but has been in fine form for Atletico.

"He deserves to be here," Luis Enrique said. "The doors to the squad are always open."

Alvaro Morata was also included despite failing to score for Chelsea since the last international break. 

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba, a surprise absentee from Luis Enrique's first squad, was again left out. Luis Enrique denied Alba's exclusion was due to any personal disagreement dating back to his time in charge of Barcelona.

"Personal reasons do not come into it for me," Luis Enrique said. "I have done it for professional reasons, there are many players out of this list who deserve to be in."

Spain play Wales in a friendly in Cardiff on October 11 before facing England in the UEFA Nations League on October 15 in Seville.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United/ENG), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea/ENG), Pau Lopez (Real Betis)

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea/ENG), Raul Albiol (Napoli/ITA), Nacho, Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Marcos Alonso (Chelsea/ENG), Gaya (Valencia), Marc Bartra (Real Betis), Jonny Otto (Wolverhampton/ENG)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodrigo, Saul, Koke (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich/GER), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Alvaro Morata (Chelsea/ENG), Suso (AC Milan/ITA), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Paco Alcacer (Borussia Dortmund/GER)

Comments
Topics : Spain Diego Costa Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Costa sustained a thigh strain playing for Atletico against Club Brugge
  • Barcelona defender Jordi Alba was again left out of the Spain squad
  • Spain play Wales in a friendly in Cardiff on October 11
Related Articles
UEFA Super Cup: Atletico Madrid Come Back To Beat Julen Lopetegui
UEFA Super Cup: Atletico Madrid Come Back To Beat Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid
World Cup 2018: Lucky Diego Costa Goal Sees Spain Past Dogged Iran
World Cup 2018: Lucky Diego Costa Goal Sees Spain Past Dogged Iran
World Cup 2018: Diego Costa Finally Making Himself At Home In Spain Set-Up
World Cup 2018: Diego Costa Finally Making Himself At Home In Spain Set-Up
Diego Costa Ends Europa League Dream For Arsene Wenger and Arsenal
Diego Costa Ends Europa League Dream For Arsene Wenger and Arsenal
Diego Costa To Return To Atletico Madrid From Chelsea
Diego Costa To Return To Atletico Madrid From Chelsea
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.