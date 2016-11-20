 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Indian Woman Referee Uvena Fernandes Receives AFC Special Award

Updated: 20 November 2016 20:04 IST

Indian woman referee Uvena Fernandes received the Asian Football Confederation referees special award on Sunday

Indian Woman Referee Uvena Fernandes Receives AFC Special Award
Uvena Fernandes (L) poses after winning the AFC Referees Special Award in Kuala Lumpur © AIFF

New Delhi:

In a rare development for Indian football, woman assistant referee Uvena Fernandes was awarded the AFC Referees Special Award at a function in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Uvena received the award from Hani Balan, Deputy Chairman, AFC Referees Committee for her outstanding supervision of the final of U-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan.

She is the first Indian assistant referee to ever officiate in any FIFA World Cup.

Congratulating Uvena on her achievement, All India Football Federation President Praful Patel said she "makes us proud".

"Congratulations to Uvena Fernandes on being conferred with the #AFC Referees Special Award in #Malaysia. She makes us proud," Patel wrote on his official twitter handle.

Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF mentioned that it was a "very special moment for refereeing in India".

"I wish her all the best for the future and expect her to scale more glory and officiate in the Women's World Cup in the near future," he said.

"She is a role model and has set the benchmark for refereeing in India."

Gautam Kar, Director, Referees, AIFF, stated that her achievement will inspire more girls to take up refereeing as a career.

"Discipline stays the bed rock for success in every discipline. I have known her for the last 10 years and she has always been so focussed and dedicated. I am extremely proud of her and wish her all the best for future endeavours," he added.

Topics : Football
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Uvena Fernandes received AFC referees special award
  • She was handed the award in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday
  • AIFF congratulated Uvena
Related Articles
Hugo Lloris Extends Tottenham Contract Until 2022
Hugo Lloris Extends Tottenham Contract Until 2022
India Jump to Their Best Annual FIFA Rank in 6 Years
India Jump to Their Best Annual FIFA Rank in 6 Years
Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho Plays Down New Contract Reports
Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho Plays Down New Contract Reports
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

ISL Standings

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Mumbai City FC 14 6 5 3 23
2 Kerala Blasters FC 14 6 4 4 22
3 Delhi Dynamos FC 14 5 6 3 21
4 Atlético de Kolkata 14 4 8 2 20
5 NorthEast United FC 14 5 3 6 18
6 FC Pune City 14 4 4 6 16
7 Chennaiyin FC 14 3 6 5 15
8 FC Goa 14 4 2 8 14
More»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.