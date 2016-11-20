Indian Woman Referee Uvena Fernandes Receives AFC Special Award

New Delhi:

In a rare development for Indian football, woman assistant referee Uvena Fernandes was awarded the AFC Referees Special Award at a function in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Uvena received the award from Hani Balan, Deputy Chairman, AFC Referees Committee for her outstanding supervision of the final of U-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan.

She is the first Indian assistant referee to ever officiate in any FIFA World Cup.

Congratulating Uvena on her achievement, All India Football Federation President Praful Patel said she "makes us proud".

"Congratulations to Uvena Fernandes on being conferred with the #AFC Referees Special Award in #Malaysia. She makes us proud," Patel wrote on his official twitter handle.

Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF mentioned that it was a "very special moment for refereeing in India".

"I wish her all the best for the future and expect her to scale more glory and officiate in the Women's World Cup in the near future," he said.

"She is a role model and has set the benchmark for refereeing in India."

Gautam Kar, Director, Referees, AIFF, stated that her achievement will inspire more girls to take up refereeing as a career.

"Discipline stays the bed rock for success in every discipline. I have known her for the last 10 years and she has always been so focussed and dedicated. I am extremely proud of her and wish her all the best for future endeavours," he added.