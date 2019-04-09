The Indian national football team will participate in the upcoming four-nation King's Cup in Thailand. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a statement that India (ranked 101 in FIFA rankings) will be playing alongside hosts Thailand (114), Vietnam (98) and Curacao (82) in June. The matches will be played at the Chang Arena in Buriram. The Chang Arena nicknamed “Thunder Castle” is the largest club-owned football stadium in Thailand and has a seating capacity of 36,000. The AIFF is slated to announce the national football coach soon following the resignation of former coach Stephen Constantine . The Englishman stepped down after India failed to make it to the knockout stage of the AFC Asian Cup-2019.

The King's Cup is a FIFA-sanctioned international tournament being organised by the Football Association of Thailand since 1968. India's previous participation in the King's Cup was in 1977. Two matches will be held on June 5, the winners of which qualify for the final. The two other teams would be playing the play-off for the 3rd spot.

This is the first time in 18 years that India will be playing in a FIFA Ranking tournament, the last being the Merdeka Tournament in Kuala Lumpur in 2001.

The 2018 edition of the King's Cup was won by Slovakia when they beat Thailand 3-2 in a thriller in the final, while Gabon beat UAE 1-0 to clinch the 3rd place.

