Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia made a firm statement regarding the possibility of young Indian talents going to play abroad in the Premier League ecosystem. At an event to celebrate a partnership between Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) and Premier League giants Southampton on the development of grassroot football in India, Bhutia did not shut down the possibility of Indian players becoming a direct part of Southampton's football ecosystem, in a candid chat with NDTV. He also echoed the words of India head coach Manolo Marquez in saying that it is necessary to instill the mentality to go abroad among young Indian footballers.

Bhutia stated that the partnership with Southampton could lead to Indian talents being a part of the Southampton ecosystem, but added a key factor. Southampton have previously developed talents like Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott and Alan Shearer.

"There must be an outstanding talent. We need to start qualifying for U17, U19 and U21 World Cups on merit. If we can develop a highly talented player, the aim is to send them to the Premier League for a club like Southampton," said Bhutia.

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier, who was the first-ever footballer to score 100 Premier League goals from midfield, stated that the partnership aimed at a benefit for Southampton as well.

"This is one of the aims of the partnership. We hope that some of talented players can come through, and Southampton can also benefit from that in the long term," said Le Tissier.

"Hopefully this is a long-term partnership that helps both Indian football and Southampton," Le Tisser added.

Earlier, India head coach Manolo Marquez had firmly stated that he wishes Indian footballers to go abroad, and get away from the comfort of playing and staying in India and the Indian Super League (ISL). Bhutia reiterated the same thoughts.

"First of all, we need to accept that Indian football is still a growing nation. For any country to do well, we need to make sure that players are not only playing in India, but also abroad," Bhutia told NDTV.

"So yes, our aim is to make sure that kids and players have the mentality to go abroad, and aim at going to the top clubs across Europe," he added.