Intercontinental Cup, India vs Kenya Live Updates: Sunil Chhetri Takes Centre Stage As India Take On Kenya

Updated: 04 June 2018 18:51 IST

India is on a high having drubbed Chinese Taipei 5-0 in the tournament opener.

Captain Sunil Chhetri will play his landmark 100th international match as India host Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup match on Monday at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai. With 59 goals to his credit, the talismanic striker is India's all-time leading scorer. Another win at the Mumbai Football Arena will ensure the home team's passage to the final of the tournament, which is being used as preparation for next year's Asian Cup. The 97th ranked side is on a high having drubbed Chinese Taipei 5-0 in the tournament opener. Chhetri was in imperious form, scoring his third hat-trick in international football, and he would look to continue in the same manner against the physical stronger African team, which likes to attack.

18:51 IST: Teams have started arriving at the stadium.

18:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog updates of the third Intercontinental Cup match between India and Kenya.

India coach Stephen Constantine has an option upfront in Balwant Singh and, depending on the situation of the match, he can be considered. If the Chhetri-led Indian forward line is able to strike at will again, then the Kenyans will have some tough time at the back. India have an array of attacking midfielders like Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa and Pranoy Halder, who clicked in the last game. Udanta and Pranoy scored against Chinese Taipei and they will certainly start on Monday. India has an equally strong defence with the experienced Sandesh Jhinghan and Pritam Kotal manning the backline. Add to it the likes of Narayan Das and Subhashis Bose, and the line-up looks solid.

