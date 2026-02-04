The Indian Under-17 women's team crushed Bhutan 8-0 in its last round-robin fixture of the SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship, setting up a summit showdown with Bangladesh at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium on Wednesday. Pearl Fernandes (16', 39', 41') scored a first-half hat-trick, while Pritika Barman (25', 90') netted one goal in each half for India. Alisha Lyngdoh (6'), Abhista Basnett (10'), and Divyani Linda (17') scored one apiece. In the other semifinal, Bangladesh defeated hosts Nepal 4-0 in the second match of the day.

India finished second on the table with six points from three matches, three behind leaders Bangladesh. The hosts ended third with three points, while Bhutan were at the bottom of the heap with none.

The top two teams, India and Bangladesh, will now cross swords in the final on Saturday.

The Indian U-17 team is participating in the higher age-group SAFF Championship as part of its preparations for the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026.

From the very outset, Bhutan were no match for the Pamela Conti-coached Young Tigresses.

Alisha Lyngdoh put India ahead in the sixth minute with a well-placed half-volley from outside the box, just out of the reach of Bhutan goalkeeper Sonam Choden.

The lead was doubled by Abhista a few minutes later, when Pritika - who had been set free on the right - cut the ball back for her to tap in.

Just beyond the quarter-hour mark, Thandamoni Baskey released Pearl with a slick through-ball that put her behind a Bhutan defence attempting to hold a high line. Pearl beat Sonam with ease to score India's third.

A minute later, Divyani made it four when she surged forward from the right and slotted the ball in at the near post.

Pritika scored the fifth in the 25th minute when she entered the Bhutan box from the right and finished at the far post. In the 38th minute, Pritika turned provider again, sending in a low cross for Pearl, who scored into a gaping net.

A couple of minutes later, Pearl completed her hat-trick, tapping the ball in from close range after a set-piece caused confusion in the Bhutan box.

Pritika was named the Player of the Match.