The India U-23 football team played out a goal-less draw against Kyrgyz Republic in their second international friendly in Hisor, Tajikistan. The Blue Colts had travelled to Tajikistan to play two friendly matches, the first of which they lost 2-3 against the hosts, as part of their preparations for the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers later this year, and the Asian Games in 2026. Head coach Naushad Moosa made eight changes to his starting XI from the game against Tajikistan, with only defenders Pramveer, Bikash Yumnam, and Abhishek Singh Tekcham retaining their place.

Despite the changes, Kyrgyz Republic looked the livelier of the two teams for a good part of the first half an hour on Saturday, while India tried to create the off-chances through their quick wingers.

Resolute not to give up, the Blue Colts clawed their way back and slowly found the momentum they were looking for as half-time ticked closer. Calmer and more composed on the ball, India finally began to create chances.

Parthib Sundar Gogoi had a vicious shot saved in the 38th minute, and six minutes later, worried the Kyrgyz defence once again, when he swung a low free-kick at the near post, which forced the Kyrgyz Republic keeper Chomoev Sultan to produce a diving save.

Another opportunity went begging just a minute before the break, when Vibin Mohanan found an unmarked Pramveer at the far post. The centre-back's header, however, went over the crossbar.

Both teams could not find the back of the net in the second half as well despite coming close on few occasions.

