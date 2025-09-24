Tottenham manager Thomas Frank says England captain Harry Kane is welcome to return to the north London club if he ever leaves Bayern Munich. German publication Bild on Monday reported that Kane has a £56.7 million ($76 million) release clause which could be activated at the end of this season. It has also been reported that Tottenham have a buy-back option on the Bayern striker, sparking speculation that he could make an emotional return to north London. Kane is Tottenham's record scorer with 280 goals in all competitions during 14 years with the club after emerging from the youth academy.

He joined Bayern in 2023 and already has 98 goals in 103 games for the Bundesliga champions.

Asked if he would be interested in signing Kane, Tottenham boss Frank said: "I didn't know there was a clause.

"He is an unbelievable player who did fantastic for Spurs and is doing fantastic for Bayern. Top player.

"I think there's a lot of Tottenham fans, including myself, who would like to see Kane back.

"Personally, I don't think he will do it right now if I'm honest. He'll probably stay in Bayern and continue performing well."

Frank has not worked with Kane, having only taken charge of Tottenham this summer following his move from Brentford to replace Ange Postecoglou.

But the Dane is a confirmed admirer of the 32-year-old, who is also England's record scorer with 74 goals.

"He was top scorer last year, won the championship and he's doing fantastic now. I don't know what he's thinking," Frank said ahead of Wednesday's League Cup third round tie against Doncaster.

"Myself, I'm a traveller, I like to travel, I like to explore things as well. He's been here for many years so why not enjoy the time at Bayern a little bit more?

"But he's welcome. If he wants to join us, he's more than welcome!"

