Harry Kane scored as Bayern Munich won 2-1 at Freiburg on Saturday to move six points clear of Bayer Leverkusen, who threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at RB Leipzig. Kane and English compatriot Eric Dier created the opener in the 15th minute. Dier found Kane who drilled a low shot through the fingers of Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu. The goal was Kane's first from open play since mid-November and his 17th in 17 league games this season. Bayern doubled their lead after 54 minutes when Kim Min-jae outmuscled Atubolu and headed in a Joshua Kimmich corner.

Freiburg made Bayern sweat when Matthias Ginter headed in a corner with 22 minutes remaining, but the German giants held firm to bounce back from Wednesday's surprise 3-0 Champions League loss at Feyenoord.

"We've played better games than that," Kimmich told Sky Germany.

"But that is exactly what you need sometimes. We deserved to win."

Bayern's win means defending champions Leverkusen are now six points behind the league leaders, after they dropped points in the league for the first time since early November at Leipzig.

Florian Wirtz impressed throughout and was instrumental in Leverkusen's opener.

The Germany midfielder shrugged off two defenders with a jink and shot against the post, with Patrik Schick well placed to tap in and put Leverkusen in front after 18 minutes.

Leverkusen's controversial second, scored on the 36-minute mark, was also created by Wirtz.

Near the sideline, the 21-year-old won the ball from Leipzig's David Raum, while appearing to sink his studs into the defender's leg.

With Raum on the ground, Wirtz dribbled goalwards and cut the ball back to Aleix Garcia, who calmly slotted home.

Raum had his revenge just five minutes later, thumping in a deflected free kick off the crossbar to cut Leverkusen's advantage.

Leipzig equalised from another set piece with five minutes remaining. Xavi Simons sent a spiralling free kick into the box which Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba turned into his own net.

"We're not satisfied, things could have been better but they could have been worse. We'll keep going," said Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso.

Schick added: "We weren't effective enough up front and Leipzig played well today. Not many teams win here."

Dortmund struggles continue

In their first match since sacking coach Nuri Sahin, 10-man Borussia Dortmund also let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 at home against Werder Bremen.

Dortmund's chances took an early hit when centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck was red carded for a last-man foul after 21 minutes.

The hosts were dangerous despite the disadvantage and took the lead seven minutes later when Julian Brandt found Serhou Guirassy who headed in his eighth league goal of the season.

Dortmund looked in charge when Guirassy's 51st-minute cross was turned into his own net by Bremen defender Marco Friedl, but Bremen levelled things up with two goals in eight minutes.

Former Dortmund midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt unleashed a rocket from outside the box before Marvin Ducksch caught the hosts napping, running in behind and scoring to level things up.

Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken confirmed after the game that interim coach Mike Tullberg would remain in charge for Wednesday's home Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Elsewhere, Mainz continued their impressive run this season, beating Stuttgart 2-0 at home thanks to goals from Nelson Weiper and Anthony Caci.

Relegation candidates last campaign, Mainz's win sends them sixth, one point behind Stuttgart and Leipzig and in contention for a Champions League place.

A stoppage time goal from Keven Schlotterbeck took Augsburg to a 2-1 home win over Heidenheim.

In Saturday's late game, Borussia Moenchengladbach host last-placed Bochum.

