Harry Kane scored his second Bundesliga hat-trick of the new season as Bayern Munich downed Hoffenheim 4-1 on Saturday, while Hamburg won in the top flight for the first time in seven years. Man of the match with two goals in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Champions League, the England captain kept up his prolific form in a heavily rotated Bayern side. Coach Vincent Kompany made five changes, including handing Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson a first start. Bayern lacked rhythm early and Hoffenheim had the better chances, but Kane struck before half-time, slicing in from a corner.

Any hopes Hoffenheim had of an upset were snuffed out just after half-time, when Kane converted a from the spot after Bayern were awarded a dubious penalty for a handball.

Kane added another from the spot in the 77th minute after a VAR review for a foul on Michael Olise.

Hoffenheim's Vladimir Coufal got his side on the board late when his free-kick was deflected into the goal.

Former Hoffenheim forward Serge Gnabry added a fourth in stoppage time to seal Bayern's seventh win in seven matches this season in all competitions.

Kane now has 13 goals this term, including eight in four Bundesliga fixtures.

He has 98 goals in 103 games overall since joining Bayern in 2023. The hat-trick was his ninth for the club.

"Hat-trick Harry is what they called me in school," Kane told DAZN, "that one kind of stuck when I was younger."

Kane has converted all 17 of his penalties in the Bundesliga. The England captain said keeping the streak alive "is not easy... I prepare a lot, I practise a lot.

"Any ball in the box, whether penalty or not, I back myself to hit the target."

In Hamburg, the promoted hosts beat lowly Heidenheim 2-1 to secure their first top-flight win in 2,688 days, or seven years and four months.

Hamburg had failed to score in three matches since returning to the Bundesliga this summer, but Luka Vuskovic tapped in a rebound from a free-kick just before the break.

Arsenal loanee Fabio Vieira created Hamburg's second with half an hour to go, cutting the ball to Rayan Philippe who stroked the ball home.

Heidenheim scored in stoppage time through Adam Koelle, which kick-started a wild end-to-end battle, but Hamburg held on.

Elsewhere, Freiburg won 3-0 at Werder Bremen and Mainz triumphed 4-1 at Augsburg despite being reduced to 10 men when Dominik Kohr was sent off early in the second half.

RB Leipzig host promoted Cologne later on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)