Harry Kane says he is disappointed by the high number of withdrawals from the England squad this week, insisting the national team must come first. The Euro 2024 runners-up head to Greece for Thursday's must-win Nations League match before a Wembley meeting with Ireland on Sunday. But interim boss Lee Carsley's final camp, before the arrival of Thomas Tuchel as the new manager, has been hit by an eye-watering eight pull-outs. The situation has frustrated Kane, who will lead the side out at the Olympic Stadium in Athens knowing key players are absent for a match they must win to stand a chance of automatic promotion.

Asked if there was one thing former manager Gareth Southgate put in place that senior players need to ensure is not lost, the striker told ITV: "I think the joy to play for England. I think he brought that back.

"I think every camp people were excited to come, every camp people wanted to play for England and, yeah, that's the most important thing.

"I think England comes before anything. England comes before club."

The Bayern Munich forward said it was a "shame" that so many players had withdrawn.

"It's a tough period of the season and maybe that's been taken advantage of a little bit," he said.

"I don't really like it if I'm totally honest. I think England comes before anything, any club situation."

Eight players withdrew from Carsley's initial 26-man squad for the Nations League double-header, including Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer.

Jarrad Branthwaite was among five players brought into the squad but the Everton centre-back did not travel to Greece, with Liverpool's Jarell Quansah called up in his place.

Carsley insisted he was simply focusing on the players available to him.

"The focus all camp has been on the players that are here," he said. "It is important that we make the most of this situation.

"With the amount of players that have pulled out, it gives other players the opportunity to be here. We're looking forward to the game."

Carsley, who will return to his job coaching the England Under-21s after the Nations League games, sought to sidestep Kane's comments and said the drop-outs were not unusual at this time of year.

"I think it's his opinion. I can only deal with what's in front of us.

"With the amount of pull-outs we've had in this window, historically it has been like that in the past. November has always been a challenging window.

"The players who are currently here fully deserve to be here and are ready for the game tomorrow.

"Look at the players we've brought in," he added. "It is really a proud moment for them. The focus is on the players that are here, not the ones that aren't."

