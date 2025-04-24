Leicester captain Jamie Vardy will leave the former Premier League champions at the end of the season, the relegated club announced on Thursday. The talismanic forward, a key member of the side that lifted the English league title against the odds in 2016, was described by the club as "our greatest-ever player". The former England international, 38, joined the Foxes in 2012 from non-league side Fleetwood Town for 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) and has scored 198 goals in nearly 500 appearances.

He is the club's record Premier League goalscorer with 143 goals.

Vardy scored 24 times in the 2015/16 Premier League campaign, helping the Foxes to their first top-flight title in one of the greatest shocks in football history.

The pacy forward was also part of Leicester's 2021 FA Cup-winning side, who beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley.

"We can confirm legendary striker Jamie Vardy will leave Leicester City this summer after 13 seasons that have seen him become our greatest-ever player," the club said in a statement.

"Jamie is unique," said chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

"He is a special player and an even more special person.

"He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection. I am endlessly grateful for everything he has given to this football club."

'Devastated'

Vardy said he was "devastated" to be leaving the Foxes but the time was right.

"To the fans of Leicester, I'm gutted that this day is coming, but I knew it was going to come eventually," he said in a video posted by Leicester on social media.

"I've spent 13 unbelievable years at this club, with lots of success, and some downs, but the majority have all been highs."

Vardy is the last remaining player from Leicester's 2016 title success still at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester were relegated in 2023 but the forward stayed with the club and helped them to an immediate return to the Premier League.

But they are heading straight back to the Championship after a miserable season.

Vardy, who has scored seven goals in 31 league appearances this season, gave a scathing assessment of Leicester's campaign after relegation was confirmed on Sunday following a 1-0 defeat by Liverpool.

"This season has been nothing but miserable and for me personally, a total embarrassment", he said in a social media post. "It hurts".

Ruud van Nistelrooy's side are 19th in the table, having collected 18 points from their 33 matches.

The club have five games left this season and confirmed Vardy's final game at the King Power Stadium would be on May 18 against Ipswich, who are nearly certain to be relegated.

