Star signing Goncalo Ramos scored with a flashing drive from a tight angle for his first Serie A goal as AC Milan beat Venezia 2-0 at the San Siro on Friday. Milan spent 74mn euros to acquire Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain and the Portuguese delivered a goal to treasure on 69 minutes before a late own goal from Redouane Halhal settled the game. "The most important thing isn't my goal, it's the win," Ramos said adding "I should have scored more than one goal tonight."Milan opened the season with a 2-1 win away at Torino making Friday's encounter their first home game since Franco Baresi died with hommage paid to their former skipper ahead of kick off.

New boss Ruben Amorim watched his big close-season signing Ramos fluff a first minute effort that came at him too close to his feet, but his opener from the left of the box lifted the home crowd as the striker reeled away in joy.

"We're starting to show this team's DNA and mindset; I already feel right at home in this group," said Ramos.

A break from the half-way line and shot from the edge of the box from substitute Ardon Jashari on 89 minutes came off the Venezia goalkeeper, hit the onrushing defender Halhal's knee and flew home to make it 2-0.

Milan are rebuilding under former Manchester United boss Amorim after missing Champions League qualification of the final day of last season.

Juventus host Parma in Saturday's late Serie A game. Italy's Champions League quartet are in action later. On Sunday when Como take their ambitions to Napoli, champions Inter Milan travel to Cagliari. Roma play at Lecce on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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