Struggling Girona picked up a much-needed win after holding on to beat Valencia 2-1 to move off the bottom of La Liga on Saturday. Girona midfielder Iván Martín was sent off in the 80th for a second yellow card and his teammates kept out Valencia in 10 minutes of stoppage time. Ukrainian striker Vladyslav Vanat put Girona ahead from outside the penalty area. Diego López equalized in the second half but Girona regained the lead shortly after through Arnau Martínez following a set-piece. Elsewhere, Levante scored in each half in a 2-0 win at Oviedo.

Right winger Carlos Álvarez pounced in the 30th with a shot into the top left corner from Manu Sánchez's cross.

Oviedo brought on 40-year-old midfielder Santi Cazorla, the former Spain international, early in the second half. But Cameroonian striker Karl Etta Eyong doubled the lead from close range following a corner.

Later Saturday, Real Madrid hosted a high-flying Villarreal side seeking a fourth straight league win and Athletic Bilboa faced lowly Mallorca.

Defending champion Barcelona is at Sevilla on Sunday but will be missing star winger Lamine Yamal with a pubic injury.

