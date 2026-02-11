SC Freiburg booked its place in the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) semi-finals after edging Hertha BSC 6-5 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time on Tuesday. Both teams began with intent. Yuito Suzuki fired narrowly over inside three minutes, while Marten Winkler headed just wide at the other end soon after. Hertha almost took the lead when Fabian Reese forced the ball over the line, but the effort was ruled out after a VAR review. Freiburg gradually settled and created the clearer openings before the break. Derry Scherhant twice tested Tjark Ernst, who reacted sharply on each occasion, and Florian Muller was required to keep out a header from Linus Gechter late in the first half.

After the interval, the tempo dropped and clear opportunities became scarce. An effort from substitute Vincenzo Grifo caused brief concern but drifted off target, and neither side found a breakthrough in regular time.

In extra time, Muller denied Michael Cuisance with an outstanding save before Freiburg struck in the 96th minute. Suzuki anticipated a short back pass from Gechter, rounded Ernst and slotted into the empty net.

Hertha responded eight minutes later as Suzuki misplaced a pass under pressure. The move then developed through Reese, and the forward drilled a powerful shot into the left corner to level the scores.

Into the shootout, Cuisance saw his attempt saved by Muller, while Johan Manzambi missed for Freiburg. With the score at 4-4, Suzuki converted again before Muller stopped Pascal Klemens to seal the win.

Freiburg joins Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart in the semifinals, with the draw set for February 22. The remaining quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will be played on Wednesday.

"We all took our penalties really well. It was an exhausting game for both sides. We went in front and then conceded a late equalizer, which made it tough again. In the shootout we stayed calm and that's what carried us through. I'm proud that as a goalkeeper I was able to do my part and help the team reach the semifinals," Freiburg goalkeeper Muller said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)