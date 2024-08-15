Four people have been arrested after a knife attack on the father of young Spanish football star Lamine Yamal in Catalonia, local police told AFP Thursday. The attack took place at 1910 GMT on Wednesday in a car park in the Catalan town of Mataro, around 30 kilometres from Barcelona, in the Rocafonda neighbourhood where Lamine Yamal is from, said a spokesman for the Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalan regional police force. Yamal's father Mounir Nasraoui was stabbed several times the police said, and is being treated at the Can Ruti hospital, who could not be reached by AFP for comment.

"Thanks to everyone for your support, I'm already doing better, a big hug for everyone," wrote Nasraoui in a post on Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

A source close to the family told AFP that Nasraoui is now "out of danger" and "remains under observation" but in a "stable" condition.

Asked about the events and the victim's possible release date from hospital, the source did not wish to say more.

Yamal was pictured leaving the hospital in a car after visiting his father.

Three people were arrested Wednesday night and were being questioned at Mataro police station, while a fourth was taken into custody at 0900 GMT Thursday morning.

Investigators must also interview the victim "as soon as possible", as well as witnesses, to uncover the circumstances of the attack, said the police.

Advertisement

Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia said the incident occurred after an argument in the street with some men who had approached him while he was walking his dog and later returned to assault him.

Yamal made his Barcelona debut aged 15 in April 2023 and burst into the limelight last season, becoming a key player for the Catalan giants.

The winger, now 17, played a key role for his country as Spain triumphed at Euro 2024 for a record fourth time, becoming the youngest ever footballer to play and score in the competition's history.

Yamal's father and grandmother still live in Rocafonda and he tends to celebrate goals by making a '304' gesture with his hands, referring to the postcode of his neighbourhood.

Nasraoui became famous during the European Championship for his social media presence and media appearances, frequently posting content showing his support for his son.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)