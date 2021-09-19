Story ProgressBack to home
Former England Footballer Jimmy Greaves Dies Aged 81
Jimmy Greaves, who was a member of England's 1966 FIFA World Cup-winning squad, died aged 81.
Jimmy Greaves scored 44 goals in his 57 appearances for England.© Twitter
Highlights
The former England striker Jimmy Greaves has died aged 81, his former club Tottenham Hotspur announced on Sunday. "We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham Hotspur's record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen," the club said. "Jimmy passed away at home in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 19 September), aged 81."
We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2021
We extend our deepest sympathies to Jimmy's family and friends at this sad time.
Rest in peace, Jimmy.
A member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, Greaves scored 44 goals in his 57 appearances for England.
