With the Manchester derby set to be a new experience for midfielder Elliot Anderson following his move to Manchester City, the 23-year-old enters the new season after a Premier League campaign in which he recorded the most touches (3,323) in 2025-26. Speaking on JioHotstar, Anderson reflected on his move to City, his rapid progression, and the prospect of being part of one of the biggest sporting derbies in the world.



Midfielder Elliot Anderson explained why he chose Manchester City as his next club and looked ahead to working with Enzo Maresca: “I think it's just them being winners. They're relentless, and that's the sort of team I want to be a part of, champions and people who win trophies and am really looking forward to working with Enzo Maresca. I've watched his teams over the past couple of years and spoken to a few of the lads from Chelsea, and they all rate him very highly.”



On whether his rapid progression to the top level has taken him by surprise:



“I'm a little bit surprised! I guess it's happened quite quickly, but I think I always believed that I could get to this point. This is where I want to be, and now that I'm here, I'll keep pushing and trying to take this club forward.”



On looking forward to being part of the Manchester derby:



“It's one of the biggest derbies in the world. For as long as I've known Manchester, City have been the kings of Manchester. So yeah, it'll be a great fixture, and I can't wait to be involved in something like that.”



On City's history of having top midfielders and stepping into the shoes of someone like Kevin De Bruyne:



“I probably said it last year, Kevin De Bruyne is someone I've hugely looked up to over the past seven or eight years. Growing up through the academy at Newcastle, I always wanted to play like him, and I've watched him all the time. To be sat here in the team that he was doing it for is so special!”



Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in Premier League 2026-27, on September 13, 9 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network

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