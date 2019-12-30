 
Footballer R Dhanarajan Dies While Playing Match In Kerala

Updated: 30 December 2019 16:55 IST

Former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan defender R Dhanarajan died on Sunday night while playing a 'Sevens' football match at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district.

Footballer R Dhanarajan Dies While Playing Match In Kerala
R Dhanarajan had represented Bengal in the Santosh Trophy. © Twitter

Footballer Dhanarajan Radhakrishnan, who represented Kolkata heavyweights Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, died while playing a match in Perintalmanna, Kerala after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. Playing a Sevens (seven-a-side) match for FC Perintalmanna against Sastha Medicals FC Thrissur on Sunday evening, the defender collapsed midway during the game and was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby.

The 39-year-old died at 10.20 pm, hospital sources said. He collapsed in the 27th minute of the match, raising his left hand before collapsing.

Radhakrishnan who began his career at erstwhile Chirag United, played professional football for 11 years.

Besides being part of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, he has also represented Mohammedan Sporting from 2012-14.

The All India Football Federation on Monday condoled the death of Dhanarajan, who also played for the Bengal in the Santosh Trophy.

The Sevens football tournament, popular in this part of the world, is organised by the All Kerala Sevens Football Association.

Dhanarajan, along with mid-fielder Denson Devadas, came to Calcutta in 2005 and United Sports Club (then Chirag United) was the first team he played for. 

