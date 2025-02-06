How far can you travel for love? If reports are believed to be true, Colombian football star Jhon Duran will commute over 950 km daily to reach his new Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr training. The reason: the former Aston Villa star is confused over Saudi Arabia Laws for live-in couples and doesn't know if he will be allowed to live with his girlfriend. According to several reports in European news outlet, Duran - who completed GBP 64 million transfer from Aston Villa to Al-Nassr last week - will be based in Bahrain. From Bahrain to Riyadh - where Al Nassr is based - a one-way flight takes approximately 80 minutes to reach.

At Al-Nassr, Duran will have the company of Cristiano Ronaldo. Some reports claimed that landlords often ask for marriage proof before renting out property. However, some media outlets said, exceptions can be made on special occasions. Even Ronaldo has been allowed to live with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. However, Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson were based in Bahrain during their time in Saudi Pro League.

Duran was unable to break into Villa's team on a regular basis despite a series of impressive substitute appearances.

The 21-year-old Colombian scored Villa's winner in their memorable Champions League victory against Bayern Munich earlier this season.

"Aston Villa can confirm that Jhon Duran has joined Al-Nassr for an undisclosed fee," the Premier League club said in a statement.

"The striker moves to Saudi Arabia having scored 12 goals for Villa this term, including the winner against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

"Everyone at Aston Villa would like to wish Jhon all the best in the next step of his professional career."

It is the second biggest transfer fee Villa have received behind the GBP 100 million Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish.

Duran joined Villa from Chicago Fire for GBP 18 million in January 2023, scoring 20 goals in 78 appearances, but making just seven league starts.

Duran's exit means Villa are almost certain to keep England striker Ollie Watkins, who had been the subject of a reported GBP 60 million bid from Arsenal.

Villa boss Unai Emery said earlier on Friday that Watkins had told him he wanted to stay with the club.

