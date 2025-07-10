The FIFA Club World Cup campaign might have ended on a sour note for Inter Miami and Lionel Messi but the Argentine maestro is showcasing unreal goalscoring ability in the Major League Soccer. Messi scored twice in the first half of Inter Miami's 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution on Wednesday, rewriting record books in MLS history. The 38-year-old Argentine star has scored two goals in each of his last four MLS games to become the first MLS player to score multiple goals in four straight games. He launched the streak in late May with two goals in a 4-2 win over Montreal then had two in a 5-1 victory over Columbus.

Miami then paused their MLS campaign to compete in the Club World Cup -- where Messi scored one goal in four matches and Miami were eliminated in the round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain.

Javier Mascherano's team returned to MLS action on Saturday with a 4-1 victory at Montreal -- also fueled by a brace from eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi.

In all Messi has 14 goals in 15 MLS games, putting him two behind leading scorer Sam Surridge, who has appeared in six more games for Nashville than Messi has played this season. But, the Argentine has now scored 8 goals in his last four games in the MLS, making him the first player in the league's history to do so. For the unversed, MLS started in 1996.

Lionel Messi is rewriting MLS history in real time



games

goals

assists



First player in MLS history to score multiple goals in four consecutive league matches pic.twitter.com/KUN85r1AvF — OneFootball (@OneFootball) July 10, 2025

Messi put Miami up 1-0 in the 27th minute at Gillette Stadium, taking advantage of a Revolution miscue and firing a left-footed shot from the heart of the area.

The Argentinian star doubled the score 11 minutes later, charging onto a long through ball from Sergio Busquets and curling a left-footed shot beyond the reach of Slovenian goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic.

Busquets Messi pic.twitter.com/0dTp41hu50 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 10, 2025

Veteran goalkeeper Oscar Ustari also starred for Miami, coming up with six saves before Spaniard Carles Gil managed to put one by him, picking off Tadeo Allende in the 79th minute and rifling in a shot from outside the box.

With the victory Miami climbed from sixth to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. On 35 points, they are seven points behind leaders FC Cincinnati but with three fewer matches played after their Club World Cup break.

With AFP inputs