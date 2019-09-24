 
FIFA Best Player 2019: Orlando Pride's Carson Pickett Reunites With Her Fan With Same Limb Difference

Updated: 24 September 2019 16:37 IST

FIFA Best Player 2019: Joseph Tidd, a one-year-old boy from Florida, had earlier met Carson Pickett in April 2019 during the National Women's Soccer League.

FIFA Best Player 2019: Orlando Pride
FIFA Best Player 2019: The boy clicked pictures with Carson Pickett at the award ceremony. © AFP

Orlando Pride defender Carson Pickett, born without a left forearm and hand, reunited with her fan Joseph Tidd at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Milan. Joseph Tidd, a boy with partially formed left arm, shares the same limb difference like Carson Pickett. The boy was carried to the award ceremony by his father Miles Tidd to meet Orlando Pride defender Carson Pickett. The boy clicked pictures with Carson Pickett at the award ceremony and shared a smile. The adorable picture from the award ceremony went viral on social media with fans admiring the moment.

Joseph Tidd, a one-year-old boy from Florida, had earlier met Carson Pickett in April 2019 during the National Women's Soccer League. The pictures from their first meeting had also went viral on social media.

At the award ceremony, Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award while Megan Rapinoe clinched the women's prize.

Messi's FIFA Best Player 2019 victory came as a surprise as he edged out Virgil Van Dijk, who won the UEFA player's award last month after helping Liverpool to the Champions League last season.

Both Lionel Messi and Virgil Van Dijk are now in the running for the coveted Ballon d'Or which will be announced on December 2.

Highlights
  • Carson Pickett was born without a left forearm and hand
  • The boy was carried to the award ceremony by his father
  • Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award
