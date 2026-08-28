Sandro Tonali joins Tottenham Hotspur as the club's record signing after three seasons at Newcastle United, where he made 110 appearances, won the 2025 EFL Cup and now reunites with manager Roberto De Zerbi. Speaking on JioHotstar ahead of their clash against Newcastle, midfielder Sandro Tonali opened up about his move to the club, his relationship with De Zerbi, and his excitement about playing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



Speaking on JioHotstar, Tottenham Hotspur's new midfielder Sandro Tonali opened up about his move to the club:



"Every time you change clubs, you have to start over. You have to build new relationships with teammates, staff, and fans. I'm lucky because I already know the staff here, which makes things easier, especially at the start of the season. Roberto de Zerbi is an incredible manager. I've known him for a long time. He's from Brescia, and I played there for 10 years. Sometimes, when we have a day off, we both go back to our city and meet. That's something special."



On the conversation he had with Spurs manager Roberto de Zerbi:



"When I spoke with him for the first time, we talked like friends, but also like a player and manager already. That conversation was special. It made me feel like I had to sign for him. We discussed a lot about Newcastle, the Spurs stadium, the Spurs fans, the players, and our style of football. We are really looking forward to the season ahead. If I had to describe myself in one sentence, I would say I work hard for my teammates."



On playing at Spurs' stadium:



"I play as a number six, and I play a lot with the defense. I can't wait to play at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium because I played here a few times against Tottenham with Newcastle. I found a great atmosphere. Every time I've been here, the stadium has been full. That's not easy because the stadium is so big. The fans can change the game in two minutes. If the fans are with you, it makes things much easier. I think the fans are one of the best things about this stadium. I know this stadium is one of the best in the world. The fans are crazy, and we need that because we have to give 100 per cent energy and concentration in every game. We want to win every single game, especially at home. And we know we can."



Catch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United in the Premier League Season 2026-27, tomorrow 10:00 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports

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