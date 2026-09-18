Cristiano Ronaldo was called up for the start of Portugal's Nations League campaign on Friday as Jorge Jesus named his first squad since taking over as coach. The 41-year-old Ronaldo said last month this would "probably" be his final season in football, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable career during which he has scored more than 950 goals for club and country. Jesus, 72, coached five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo at Al-Nassr before leaving in May after guiding the club to the Saudi Pro League title. He replaced Roberto Martinez after Portugal's last-16 exit at the World Cup.

Ronaldo is the leading scorer in the history of men's international football with 146 goals in 233 appearances.

He became the first player to score at six World Cups last summer, but his performances at the tournament drew criticism, while Martinez also faced scrutiny for continuing to back his ageing captain.

Borussia Dortmund forward Fabio Silva has been recalled, earning his first call-up since making his sole international appearance in November 2024, while Benfica midfielder Joao Palhinha returns for the first time in nearly a year.

Portugal have won the Nations League twice in four editions. They are the reigning champions after beating Spain on penalties in the 2025 final.

The Portuguese begin their 2026-27 campaign against Wales in Lisbon on September 24 before facing Norway in Oslo three days later and Denmark away on October 1, ahead of a return meeting with Norway in Porto on October 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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