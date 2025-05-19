Pep Guardiola says Manchester City would not "deserve" to qualify for the Champions League if they finish outside the top five in the Premier League, but is confident they will get over the line. City have had a miserable season by their high standards, ending the campaign without a trophy for the first time since 2017. The deposed Premier League champions are sixth in the table ahead of Tuesday's home match against mid-table Bournemouth but are just one point behind Newcastle, Chelsea and Aston Villa, with a game in hand. The top five clubs in the Premier League will all qualify for next season's Champions League. "If we are not in the Champions League, it's because we don't deserve it," City boss Guardiola said on Monday. "And we'll play the Europa League. So it is what it is."

But he remains bullish over his team's prospects, just days after they lost the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace.

"I'm thinking we're going to qualify.... To finish in third position in the Premier League, that is my target," he said.

Tuesday's game at the Etihad will be the final home match for long-serving Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who is leaving the club at the end of the season.

But Guardiola said his own priority, and that of his captain De Bruyne, was achieving qualification for the Champions League.

City have been ever-present in Europe's top club competition since the 2011/12 season.

"I am going to decide the best, the best players to win the game against Bournemouth, that's for sure," said Guardiola.

"Kevin will get or deserve what he deserves. That is the best moment and best compliment for his incredible trajectory and what he has done."