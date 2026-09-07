The German Bundesliga offers a unique blend of football at the highest level and a fan culture that is arguably unmatched across the world. As ZEE Entertainment enters into a five-year deal to broadcast the league across India, its Business Head, Bavesh Janavlekar, travelled to Germany to witness the German Super Cup-the official curtain-raiser for the new season between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. Speaking to NDTV in an exclusive interview, Bavesh shared details of his broadcast plans for the Bundesliga, ranging from language-specific commentary to curating content around the unique traditions of the league.

For Indian football enthusiasts, the acquisition marks a major shift in how European football is consumed. By combining extensive regional broadcasting with a strong emphasis on storytelling, ZEE aims to introduce local fans to the deep-rooted culture of German football-from the iconic '50+1' club ownership rule to the fierce rivalries that define the league.

In this candid chat, Janavlekar explained how ZEE plans to convert casual viewers into lifelong fans, why regional commentary remains a game-changer, and how shoulder content will keep the momentum alive throughout the week.

Excerpts from the Interview:

1. Bavesh, when we spoke recently about ZEE's five-year Bundesliga deal and the 15% subscription reinvestment into Indian talent, you mentioned the focus was on long-term culture over short-term buzz. Standing here in the German Football Museum, surrounded by decades of German football history, how does being physically here in Dortmund refine ZEE's vision for packaging this legacy for Indian fans?

Being here in the German Football Museum certainly gives you a very different appreciation of what the Bundesliga represents beyond football itself. For us at ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports, it reinforces the belief that the league has a distinct identity built around its clubs, rivalries, traditions, supporters, and core values. That is the kind of experience we want to bring closer to Indian audiences, rather than making the conversation solely about the biggest players or the marquee matches. This association gives us the runway to build that connection organically through live football, storytelling, and shoulder content that provides fans with a deeper understanding of the league. At the end of the day, we want an Indian fan not merely to watch a Bundesliga match, but to understand the culture behind it. That is how we see an exciting opportunity to build an enduring connection between Indian fans and the league.

2. During our last conversation, regional language feeds-including Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam-were under evaluation after their success during the World Cup. With the season launch here, what is the final verdict on localised commentary for the Bundesliga on ZEE5 and linear networks?

As a language-first platform, our ethos has always been to meet audiences where they are and make entertainment accessible, while ensuring it resonates with the culture and sensibilities of each market.

We followed that same philosophy during the FIFA World Cup, delivering the tournament to audiences in Hindi, English, Bangla, and Malayalam, and we are adopting the exact same approach for the Bundesliga. For us, bringing the Bundesliga to India is not merely about transmitting match feeds; it is about building the right viewing experience around them, presented in the languages and cultural contexts that make fans feel closest to the sport.

3. You spoke about bridging the five-day midweek gap between matchdays with shoulder content. Are we looking at dedicated original shows, Bundesliga Fantasy integration, or storytelling focused on non-traditional powerhouses outside of Bayern and BVB?

The aim is to make the Bundesliga a year-round football experience rather than something that starts and ends with the 90 minutes of a live match. We have always wanted to nurture a wider football culture, which the FIFA World Cup gave us the momentum to do. Through original programming and a rich content catalogue built around the league, our intent is to give audiences reasons to discover clubs beyond Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, alongside the rich human stories across German football. Over time, this strategy will help us cultivate a well-rounded, culture-rich Bundesliga fanbase in India rather than one that tracks only a handful of superstar teams or individual players.

4. What does your research show about who the Indian Bundesliga viewer is? Is the demand driven primarily by youth who follow global stars like Harry Kane and Michael Olise, or is there a growing appetite for the league's unique fan-owned '50+1' culture?

The Indian Bundesliga audience is not one homogeneous segment. There is an audience segment drawn in by global stars such as Harry Kane and Michael Olise, but there is an equally passionate layer of supporters interested in club heritage, the history and evolution of rivalries, and the unique fan culture of German football. That is why our strategy is to broaden the tent rather than narrow it. While we will continue to amplify fixtures featuring global stars, our shoulder programming will build strong awareness around the clubs, their heritage, and the unmatched atmosphere surrounding the Bundesliga, giving fans compelling reasons to engage throughout the week.

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