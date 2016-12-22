Ex-Serviceman Jailed For Attempted Burglary of Wayne Rooney's House

The incident occurred while Wayne Rooney was playing in his testimonial match.

A former army serviceman was jailed for two years and eight months on Wednesday for attempting to burgle Wayne Rooney's house while he played in his testimonial match.

Robert McNamara, 25, admitted attempting to enter Rooney's mansion in Cheshire, northwest England with intent to steal.

It occurred while Rooney's current club Manchester United played his former team Everton at Old Trafford in the 31-year-old striker's testimonial on August 3.

In a statement read out at Chester Crown Court, Rooney's wife, Coleen, said: "After it happened it caused sleepless nights, worrying and watching security cameras fearing someone was there.

"I feared for my children playing outside in the garden and still do."

Coleen Rooney, who was at Old Trafford with her sons to watch her husband play when the incident happened, said she now felt anxiety when he was away from home.

The couple have since spent extra money securing their home.

Security camera footage played to the court showed McNamara, his face covered by a balaclava, walking around Rooney's home and trying a door handle.

The court heard police later found a rucksack containing cable ties, a head torch and a balaclava, which had McNamara's DNA on it.

Police also found a second rucksack in his home containing a ski mask with black tape across it, which the court was told could have been used as a blindfold.