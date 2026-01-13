Former France, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain defender Mamadou Sakho announced his retirement on Monday aged 35. Centre-back Sakho had been without a club since leaving Georgian outfit Torpedo Kutaisi last January. The 29-time international came through PSG's academy and went on to captain the Parisians. He was in the side that won the 2012-13 Ligue 1 title. "I wanted to thank everyone," he said on the pitch before PSG's French Cup last 32 game against another of his former sides, Paris FC.

"I wanted to officially announce the end of my career," he added.

In 2013 he moved to Liverpool where he spent four seasons before moving to Crystal Palace, Montpellier and, finally, Torpedo Kutaisi.

Sakho was in the French squad at the 2014 World Cup, featuring in the three group games and the 1-0 quarter-final defeat by Germany.

