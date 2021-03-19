Arsenal reached the Europa League quarter-finals despite suffering a 1-0 loss to Olympiakos in the second leg on Thursday, while Mislav Orsic scored a brilliant hat-trick as Dinamo Zagreb knocked out Tottenham Hotspur after extra time. Youssef El-Arabi's deflected second-half strike earned Olympiakos another victory at the Emirates but Arsenal advanced 3-2 on aggregate, avenging their exit to the Greeks on away goals last season. "Really happy to be through. We had a tough opponent, so happy to be through. Sometimes we have to be fair with ourselves - we were nowhere near the levels we could be," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told BT Sport.

Jose Mourinho's Spurs held a 2-0 lead following last week's first leg in London, but Orsic netted twice in the final half-hour as Croatian champions Dinamo levelled the tie at home.

Dinamo coach Zoran Mamic resigned this week after being sentenced to four years and eight months in jail for multi-million euro fraud involving Luka Modric's move to Tottenham and other transfers.

However, Orsic curled in a marvellous shot from the corner of the area to give Dinamo the lead on 62 minutes and then capped off a fine team move with a thumping finish to send the match to extra time.

Orsic completed his treble in style as he ran past three players and hammered a low drive beyond Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from the edge of area on 106 minutes.

Harry Kane nearly snatched a late goal that would have put Spurs through on away goals but his effort was clawed out by Dinamo goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic as the hosts won 3-2 on aggregate.

"My team didn't bring to the game the basics of football or life –- to respect our jobs and give everything. I can only apologise to the Tottenham supporters," said Mourinho.

"If I forget the last 10 minutes of extra time, where we did something to get a different result, the 90 minutes and first half of extra time was one team leaving everything on the pitch.

"My team didn't look like it was playing an important match. Another attitude is needed. To say I feel sad is not enough. What I feel is much more than sadness."

Spanish side Granada extended their debut run in European competition, going through 3-2 overall, despite a 2-1 loss to Norway's Molde in Budapest.

Roma also progressed as a 2-1 victory courtesy of two goals from Real Madrid loanee Borja Mayoral against Shakhtar Donetsk in Kiev wrapped up a 5-1 win on aggregate.