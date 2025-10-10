Eighteen-year-old Chelsea winger Estevao scored twice as an impressive Brazil thrashed fellow World Cup qualifiers South Korea 5-0 away in a friendly on Friday. Home captain Son Heung-min made his 137th appearance for South Korea, a record for the country's men's team, in wet conditions in Seoul. But apart from that it was all about Carlo Ancelotti's side, who led 2-0 at half-time after goals from Estevao and Real Madrid's Rodrygo. Estevao finished from close range after 13 minutes following an incisive through ball from Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

It was his second goal in his eighth game for Brazil and a reminder that he could be one of the stars of next year's World Cup in North America.

Brazil looked dangerous every time they went forward and they doubled their lead four minutes before the break when Rodrygo rifled in after evading the South Korean defence with some neat footwork.

The visitors played a strong side, with Manchester United's Matheus Cunha leading the frontline and the dangerous trio of Estevao, Rodrygo and his Real Madrid team-mate Vinicius Junior just behind.

That quality told soon after the break as Estevao and Rodrygo both scored again, before Vinicius made it five with 13 minutes to go.

Brazil face Japan away on Tuesday, when South Korea host Paraguay.