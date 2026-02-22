Barcelona vs Levante Live Streaming, La Liga: Barcelona look to take advantage of Real Madrid's slip-up as they take on Levante in the La Liga on Sunday. Barcelona have a chance to go top in the points table after Real Madrid were defeated by Osasuna. Barcelona are just 2 points behind Real Madrid with one game in hand. As a result, a victory is extremely important for Barcelona in the La Liga title race. Levante, in 19th place, has not scored in three of its last four league matches. It has only one win in its last seven games. The Valencia club lost at home 1-0 to third-placed Villarreal on Wednesday in a game postponed from last year because of heavy rain in the Valencia region.

When will the Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga match take place?

The Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga match will take place on Sunday, February 22 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga match be held?

The Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga match will be held at the Camp Nou, Barcelona in Spain.

What time will the Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga match start?

The Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga match will start at 8:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

