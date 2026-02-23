Arsenal midfielder Eberechi Eze tormented Tottenham again as his double revived the Premier League leaders' title bid in a 4-1 rout of their north London rivals on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's side ended a damaging two-match winless run and moved five points clear of second-placed Manchester City thanks to Eze's starring role and a brace from Viktor Gyokeres. Having rejected the chance to join Tottenham in the close season, Eze has produced his best moments in an Arsenal shirt against his former suitors. The 27-year-old scored a hat-trick when Arsenal thrashed Tottenham 4-1 in November and Arteta brought the England midfielder back into his starting line-up for the rematch despite his recent poor form. He rewarded Arteta's faith with his first goals since his treble against Tottenham, ending a barren run that had lasted 18 games.

Eze gave Arsenal the lead in the first half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before Randal Kolo Muani grabbed an instant equaliser.

Gyokeres settled Arsenal's nerves immediately after the interval, Eze bagged the third and Gyokeres wrapped up a valuable victory.

After a difficult first season following his move from Sporting Lisbon, Gyokeres' goals were as cathartic for the Sweden striker as Eze's were for him.

The redemption arcs for Eze and Gyokeres couldn't have come at a better moment after Arsenal's title push had gone off the rails.

The Gunners held a commanding lead in their chase to win a first English title since 2004, but blown leads in draws against Brentford and Wolves in their previous two games breathed new life into the title race.

City's 2-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday had closed the gap on Arsenal to just two points.

Aware of the mounting pressure, Arteta told his players to join another club if they couldn't cope with the "noise and bullets" that come with fighting for the title, urging them to write their "own destiny".

Although Arsenal responded to Arteta's rallying cry, City still hold the destiny of the title in their hands.

If Pep Guardiola's team win their remaining 11 matches, they will take the title regardless of Arsenal's results in their last 10 games.

Arsenal are unbeaten in the last eight north London derbies and their fans took great pleasure in reminding Tottenham supporters that there is no guarantee they will meet next season.

Tottenham are just four points above the relegation zone as their winless league run extended to a ninth match in interim boss Igor Tudor's first game since replacing the sacked Thomas Frank.

Tudor is "100 percent" sure his troubled club will avoid relegation.

But the prospect of playing in the Championship for the first time since 1977-78 remains a bleak possibility after just two wins in their last 18 league matches.

Arsenal's relentless first-half pressure was rewarded in the 32nd minute.

Pape Sarr carelessly surrendered possession on the edge of his own area and Bukayo Saka crossed towards Eze, who took a touch before netting with an agile volley from 10 yards.

Arsenal's lead lasted just two minutes as they conceded an equally sloppy goal.

Declan Rice was guilty of dwelling on the ball just outside his own area and Kolo Muani made him pay, bursting past William Saliba for a fierce strike that gave David Raya no chance.

Arsenal were unfazed and punished another moment of defensive weakness in the 47th minute.

Jurrien Timber played the ball into Gyokeres and Tottenham's dozing defence granted him acres of space on the edge of the area to turn and blast an unstoppable shot past Guglielmo Vicario.

Eze delivered the knockout blow in the 61st minute, with an assist from more miserable Tottenham defending.

Micky Van de Ven's tackle stopped Saka from shooting but Joao Palhinha made a hash of clearing and Eze gleefully slotted home from 12 yards.

Gyokeres had the last word, holding off Archie Gray to fire home in stoppage time as Tottenham fans flooded to the exits.