Real Madrid's rising star Arda Guler produced one of the most spectacular moments of the La Liga season on Saturday, scoring from inside his own half to seal a 4-1 victory over Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 21-year-old Turkish midfielder stunned fans and teammates alike when he spotted Elche goalkeeper Matias Dituro off his line in the 89th minute. Without hesitation, Guler launched a perfectly weighted lob with his left foot from nearly 70 metres out. The ball sailed over the keeper, to go straight into the net, leaving the entire stadium gobsmacked. In the process, Guler also went on to match the record of scoring a goal from the longest distance in La Liga history.

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa could hardly contain his admiration for the audacious strike. “I saw everyone put their hands on their heads. It is incredible to score a goal from 70 meters out,” he said. “That goal was worth the ticket to see the game.”

The goal not only capped off Real Madrid's dominant performance but also matched one of La Liga's most remarkable records -- scoring from the longest distance, equalling the famous strike by Antonio Jose for Numancia against Sevilla in 2004. He had scored from a similar distance.

Guler, who joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce in 2023, has steadily grown into his role this season. With Luka Modric's departure opening up more opportunities, the young midfielder has already netted four goals (in all competitions), showcasing his flair and confidence on the big stage. His latest strike, however, elevates him into the spotlight as one of the most exciting prospects in European football.

For Madrid fans, the moment was more than just a goal — it was a glimpse of the future. Guler's vision, technique, and fearlessness embody the qualities that could make him a cornerstone of the club's next generation. As the Bernabéu erupted in applause, it was clear that this was not just another victory, but a night destined to be remembered for one of the most extraordinary goals in La Liga history.