Espanyol have not won a single game in 2026 and if they finally break that run against Real Madrid on Sunday it could hand their city rivals Barcelona the Spanish title. Manolo Gonzalez's side started the season brilliantly and at Christmas were fifth, knocking on the doors of Champions League qualification. It seemed unlikely the team from Cornella could maintain that superb form, but their plunge down to 13th, just five points clear of the relegation zone, has been equally surprising.

Although Espanyol fans would rather not deliver Hansi Flick's Barca a second consecutive Spanish league triumph, the club's survival in the top flight is at stake in the five final games of the season.

If Barcelona beat Osasuna on Saturday and Alvaro Arbeloa's Real Madrid drop points against Espanyol, the Catalan giants will be crowned champions.

Barca start the weekend 11 points clear of second-placed Madrid.

It was Barca who started Espanyol's bad run this year, beating them 2-0 on January 3, the first of 16 straight matches without a win for Gonzalez's team.

Espanyol fans showed their disgust after a goalless draw against lowly Levante on Monday which was their chance to break the negative streak.

"The players are people who are carrying a heavy burden," said coach Gonzalez.

"Just like in the first half of the season, momentum led you to win even when you didn't deserve it, now even when you deserve to win, you don't manage it.

"The team gives everything it has, but it's not enough."

Opponents Real Madrid are also carrying a feeling of failure with them, although they can delay Barcelona's title celebrations with a victory.

Madrid can avoid having to give the reigning champions a traditional guard of honour at the Camp Nou on May 10 in the Clasico if they defeat Espanyol -- although it would mean Barca can win the league against them.

Reports have circulated in recent days that Madrid are considering turning to former coach Jose Mourinho to replace Arbeloa in the summer.

Los Blancos are set to end a second consecutive campaign without a major trophy and just have their pride to play for between now and the end of the season.

Madrid will be without various injured players, including Kylian Mbappe and defender Eder Militao.

"Being able to fight in every game, regardless of the opponent or what's at stake on the pitch, is one of the things we have to improve," said Arbeloa last week, calling on his team to try and finish the season well.

Player to watch: Ivan Romero

Levante, 19th, are two points from safety and face a derby clash against high-flying Villarreal on Sunday. They will be looking to Spanish striker Ivan Romero to try and snatch them something on the road, after he netted three goals in the last four games, following a 17-match drought without finding the net.

Key stats

6 - years since Getafe, sixth, last played European football

8 - Barcelona players with 10 or more combined goals and assists in La Liga this season

55 - goals conceded by struggling Sevilla, the worst tally in the division

Fixtures

Friday (all times GMT)

Girona v Mallorca (1900)

Saturday

Villarreal v Levante (1200), Valencia v Atletico Madrid (1415), Alaves v Athletic Bilbao (1630), Osasuna v Barcelona (1900)

Sunday

Celta Vigo v Elche (1200), Getafe v Rayo Vallecano (1415), Real Betis v Real Oviedo (1630), Espanyol v Real Madrid (1900)

Monday

Sevilla v Real Sociedad (1900)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans