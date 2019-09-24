Egyptian Goalkeeper's Incredible Acrobatics To Deny Opposition Sets Twitter Aflutter. Watch

Egyptian goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad's reflexes were tested to their limits in an Egyptian Premier League fixture recently. Mahmoud Gad, who plies his trade for ENPPI SC in the Egyptian Premier League, rushed out of his box to head the ball away against the Pyramids before sprinting back to make a last-ditch save very close to the goal-line. The video of the 22-year-old goalkeeper's incredible saves went viral on Twitter making him an overnight star. One fan called it "the greatest double save ever".

Check out the incredible double save here:

One of the fans even said that Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, should learn from the Egyptian goalkeeper.

Here are some of the reactions to the video:

Despite Mahmoud Gad's incredible attempt to save his team from conceding goals, ENPPI SC lost the match 0-4 to the Pyramids.

For the Pyramids, Omar Gareb opened the scoring in the 29th minute while Abdallah Said (55th minute) doubled the lead.

Said added a third from the penalty spot in the 68th minute while Mohamed Farouk (79th minute) scored the fourth goal.

ENPPI SC will play their next match against Al Gaish in the Egyptian Premier League. The club is currently placed 18th in the Egyptian Premier League points table.