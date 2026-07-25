East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Durand Cup Live Telecast: Another chapter will be added to the oldest rivalry when East Bengal FC take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata Derby on Saturday as the two Kolkata giants open the 135th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Asia's oldest football tournament could not have picked a bigger fixture to mark the occasion, handing its very first whistle of the season to the rivalry that defines Indian club football. (East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Updates)

When will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup match be played?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup will be played on Saturday, July 25.

Where will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup match be played?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup match will be played in Kolkata.

What time will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup match start?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup match will start at 5:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup match for free?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup match?

The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup match will be streamed live will be streamed live on SonyLIV app.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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