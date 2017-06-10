Diego Maradona 'Excited' to Meet Sourav Ganguly

Football legend Diego Maradona is excited for his second visit to Kolkata and has already started the countdown.

The highlight of the Argentine's September 18-20 sojourn in the build up to the Durga Puja festival will be an exhibition match with former India captain Sourav Ganguly, titled 'Diego vs Dada'.

"Just 100 days to go for my Kolkata visit and meet 'Prince of Kolkata, Dada'," an excited Maradona posted on his official Facebook page.

According to organisers of the private trip to Kolkata, Maradona will send a pair of "autographed boots" for Ganguly to wear for this one-hour exhibition match which is likely to be held at the Aditya School of Sports in Barasat on the Mahalaya day of September 19.

Colombia football legend Carlos Valderrama is likely to join Maradona in the match which will also see Indian footballers, cricketers, Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities.

"Bhaichung Bhutia, Jose Barreto, Jo-Paul Ancheri and IM Vijayan have confirmed participation. While there will be Manoj Tiwary, Deep Dasgupta from the cricket fraternity. From the Bollywood industry, we are in talks with Ranveer Singh," promoter of the event Satadru Dutta said.

The venue will have a capacity for 20,000 spectators but according to Dutta only 5,000 would go up for sale while the remaining will be booked by the sponsors.

Maradona is scheduled to land in Kolkata on September 18 as he has a host of programmes lined up for him which will include inaugurating two Puja pandals in north and south Kolkata

He's also expected to unveil his statue at a pandal in Lake Town.