 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Diego Maradona 'Excited' to Meet Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 10 June 2017 15:52 IST

The highlight of the Argentine's September 18-20 sojourn in the build up to the Durga Puja festival will be an exhibition match with former India captain Sourav Ganguly, titled 'Diego vs Dada'.

Diego Maradona 'Excited' to Meet Sourav Ganguly
Diego Maradona is scheduled to land in Kolkata on September 18. © AFP

Football legend Diego Maradona is excited for his second visit to Kolkata and has already started the countdown.

The highlight of the Argentine's September 18-20 sojourn in the build up to the Durga Puja festival will be an exhibition match with former India captain Sourav Ganguly, titled 'Diego vs Dada'.

"Just 100 days to go for my Kolkata visit and meet 'Prince of Kolkata, Dada'," an excited Maradona posted on his official Facebook page.

According to organisers of the private trip to Kolkata, Maradona will send a pair of "autographed boots" for Ganguly to wear for this one-hour exhibition match which is likely to be held at the Aditya School of Sports in Barasat on the Mahalaya day of September 19.

Colombia football legend Carlos Valderrama is likely to join Maradona in the match which will also see Indian footballers, cricketers, Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities.

"Bhaichung Bhutia, Jose Barreto, Jo-Paul Ancheri and IM Vijayan have confirmed participation. While there will be Manoj Tiwary, Deep Dasgupta from the cricket fraternity. From the Bollywood industry, we are in talks with Ranveer Singh," promoter of the event Satadru Dutta said.

The venue will have a capacity for 20,000 spectators but according to Dutta only 5,000 would go up for sale while the remaining will be booked by the sponsors.

Maradona is scheduled to land in Kolkata on September 18 as he has a host of programmes lined up for him which will include inaugurating two Puja pandals in north and south Kolkata

He's also expected to unveil his statue at a pandal in Lake Town.

Topics : Diego Armando Maradona Franco Argentina Football
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Maradona is excited for his second visit to Kolkata
  • There will be an exhibition match titled Diego vs Dada
  • Maradona will send a pair of "autographed boots" for Ganguly
Related Articles
Police Called to Diego Maradona's Madrid Hotel
Police Called to Diego Maradona's Madrid Hotel
Diego Maradona Hails Fidel Castro as 'Second Father'
Diego Maradona Hails Fidel Castro as 'Second Father'
Diego Maradona Grounded in Argentina After Passport Mix-Up
Diego Maradona Grounded in Argentina After Passport Mix-Up
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 38 30 3 5 93
2 Tottenham Hotspur 38 26 8 4 86
3 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 78
4 Liverpool 38 22 10 6 76
5 Arsenal 38 23 6 9 75
6 Manchester United 38 18 15 5 69
7 Everton 38 17 10 11 61
8 Southampton 38 12 10 16 46
9 Bournemouth 38 12 10 16 46
10 West Bromwich Albion 38 12 9 17 45
View Full Table»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.