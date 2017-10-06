 
Diego Maradona Claims Daughters Stole Nearly $2 Million From Him

Updated: 06 October 2017 00:10 IST

In 2015, Maradona accused Villafane and her partner Jorge Taiana of expropriating $9 million and investing the cash in property in the US state of Florida, according to the Fanpage Calcio website.

Maradona had also accused his girlfriend Rocio Oliva of embezzling cash worth $18 million. © AFP

Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona will sue his two daughters for allegedly defrauding him of $1,850,000, Italian media and Argentine television reported on Thursday. Maradona has instructed his lawyer to take legal action against his 30-year-old daughter Dalma and his 28-year-old daughter Gianinna for allegedly stealing the money and transferring it to a bank in Uruguay. Maradona accuses the women's mother, his ex-wife Claudia Villafane, of masterminding the alleged theft. 

A year earlier, Maradona accused his girlfriend Rocio Oliva of embezzling cash and valuables worth $18 million, the website reports. 

Fifty-six year-old Maradona currently manages United Arab Emirates club Al Fujairah SC. The mythical striker played for Argentina's national team and is most is most famous for his time at Italian Serie A club Napoli, where he won numerous accolades. 

In his international career with Argentina, he earned 91 caps and scored 34 goals. 

Topics : Argentina Diego Armando Maradona Franco Football
Highlights
  • Maradona will sue his two daughters for allegedly defrauding him
  • Maradona has instructed his lawyer to take legal action
  • Maradona accuses his ex-wife Claudia Villafane of masterminding the theft
