French defender Pierre Kalulu has joined Juventus on a season-long loan from AC Milan, the Turin giants announced on Wednesday. The 24-year-old has made 112 appearances for Milan since signing in 2020 after coming through the academy at Ligue 1 club Lyon. Juventus have an option to buy Kalulu permanently for 14 million euros ($15.6 million) at the end of his loan. Thiago Motta's Juve made a winning start to their bid for a first Serie A title since 2020 at the weekend with a 3-0 victory over Como.

