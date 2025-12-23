Napoli won the Supercoppa Italiana (Italian Super Cup) on Monday as David Neres scored twice to secure the reigning Serie A champions a 2-0 win over Bologna in the final in Jeddah. Brazilian winger Neres curled in a brilliant shot from distance to give Napoli the lead before half-time against last season's Italian Cup winners. He struck again in the second half after intercepting a weak pass from Bologna goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia as he tried to play out from the back. Neres finished with three goals in the Super Cup after also scoring in the 2-0 semi-final win over AC Milan last week.

It is the third time Napoli have won the competition, after 1990 and 2014.

"The lads deserve congratulations," Napoli coach Antonio Conte told Sport Mediaset.

"They showed how much they wanted this trophy for the fans, and we'll also have a great Christmas celebration now with a new trophy in the cabinet."

Traditionally featuring the Serie A and Italian Cup champions, since 2023 the Italian Super Cup has also included the runners-up from league and cup.

The four-team tournament is contracted to be held in Saudi Arabia until 2029.

Napoli, who trail Serie A leaders Inter Milan by two points, return to league action on Sunday away to Cremonese. Bologna are at home to Sassuolo.

