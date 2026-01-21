David Beckham, a legendary footballer, found his name in the top trends on social media after his eldest son, Brooklyn, made some scathing remarks about him and mother, Victoria Beckham, over their attempt to 'control' him and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. Brooklyn shared a 6-page statement on social media, making some serious allegations against his parents while also ruling out the possibility of a reconciliation. While David didn't directly respond to the allegations made by Brooklyn against him and Victoria, he touched upon the topic by suggesting that "children make mistakes".

Speaking on CNBC's Squawk Box on Tuesday, David Beckham said that children are bound to make mistakes, and that is the only way for them to learn as well. He has carried the same belief while educating his own children.

"I've been able to use my platform and my following for Unicef and it's been the biggest tool to make people aware of what's going on around the world for children. I've tried to do the same. I've tried to do the same with my children to educate them. They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That's how they learn," the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder said.

"So that's what I try to teach my kids. But you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes as well," he added.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Brooklyn alleged that his parents have been against him ever since he decided to stand up for himself.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he wrote. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. […] My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before… pic.twitter.com/FBFlK1d4fu — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 19, 2026

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.

"Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."