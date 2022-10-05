Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is hoping one goal is all he needs to kickstart his Anfield career after a difficult first few months on Merseyside. The vast majority of the Reds' summer transfer funds went on signing the Uruguayan from Benfica for an initial fee of 75 million euros ($74 million). However, Nunez has scored just one competitive goal, with his first few months in England disrupted by a red card on his home debut for a headbutt that resulted in a three-match ban.

"When the first one goes in, more will go in. I've been through that and it's a little uncomfortable because, in the end, as forwards we live on goals," he told TNT Sports Brasil.

Nunez's slow start has been a factor in Liverpool's early-season struggles -- they sit 11 points off the pace in the Premier League after winning just two of their opening seven games.

However, they quelled talk of a crisis with a comfortable 2-0 win over Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday as Nunez made just his second start since being sent off against Crystal Palace.

"I know I made a big mistake and now I'm aware that it won't happen again," said the 23-year-old, speaking about the incident in which he lashed out at Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

"I have to calm my nerves during the games, talk less. We all make mistakes and I know it will serve as a learning experience.

"The important thing is to leave my mark on the team, someone who can always contribute by playing well and, if I don't score, I have to be calm.

Promoted

"The coach has always supported me. My team-mates also support me at all times and I will always try to help the team by scoring goals or, even without a goal, try to help the best I can."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)