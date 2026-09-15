Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have made football history. On Saturday, in their 1-1 draw against Al-Khaleej, Al-Nassr became the team with the longest-ever scoring streak in a top-flight league in club football. Al-Nassr have now scored at least one goal in 94 consecutive games in the Saudi Pro League, beating the previous record of 93 set by Argentine side River Plate between 1936 and 1939. The historic goal was scored by 27-year-old forward Abdullah Al-Hamdan when he netted a 72nd-minute equaliser.

It is yet another special achievement in Ronaldo's career as he has been Al-Nassr's captain throughout this 94-match streak. Ronaldo joined the club in 2023, and has played 113 matches in the Saudi Pro League, in which he has scored 105 goals.

No team in club football history has scored in more consecutive matches in a top-flight league.

Al-Nassr's incredible streak started following a 3-0 defeat to rivals Al-Hilal in December 2023. The next match, Al-Nassr beat Al-Riyadh 4-1, kickstarting the historic run.

However, Al-Nassr could not celebrate their record with a win, dropping points to a side that is just above the relegation zone in the Saudi Pro League.

The result saw Ronaldo and co. drop to third in the league, two points behind Al-Hilal and one behind Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo is no stranger to being a central part of historic scoring streaks. During his prime years, Ronaldo was the central figure of a Real Madrid side that had scored in 73 consecutive games between April 2016 and September 2017. That was also a record, albeit for consecutive games across all competitions, and not just the league.

The 41-year-old has hinted that the ongoing 2026-27 season could be his last in professional football. The Portuguese icon is chasing the feat of becoming the first footballer to score 1,000 official goals at the senior level. Currently, he sits on 979 goals.

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