Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to win a major trophy since arriving in Saudi Arabia, and Al-Nassr aren't sure if the Portuguese superstar will even be willing to complete his contract with the club, having penned a new deal until 2027. Ronaldo hasn't played any part in Al-Nassr's most recent two games in the Saudi Pro League amid reports he was unhappy with the way the club is being funded, particularly after watching rival Al-Hilal sign Karim Benzema in last month's transfer window. With the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Pro League showing signs of a change in approach, despite Ronaldo's protests, the record goalscorer in world football has reportedly threatened to quit the league.

Recent events in the Saudi Pro League suggest that Ronaldo's honeymoon phase in Saudi Arabia might be hitting a bit of a rough patch. According to talkSPORT, the 41-year-old superstar has reached out to the top brass at the club to let them know he's ready to pack his bags.

Despite having recently signed an extension with Al-Nassr until 2027, Ronaldo is apparently feeling a bit disillusioned. The main bone of contention is how the money is being shared out. He's reportedly frustrated that the league has greenlit massive transfers for his club's direct rivals, specifically pointing to Karim Benzema's high-profile move from Al Ittihad to Al Hilal. Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli are all majority-owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Al-Nassr are next scheduled to play Arkadag of Turkmenistan with a place in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League Two on the line. Ronaldo, who hasn't played any part in Al-Nassr's most recent two games in the Saudi Pro League, hasn't yet confirmed his participation in the fixture.

In a statement, the SPL outlined that no player is bigger than the club or the league.

"The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules," the league said. "Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al-Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club's growth and ambition. But no individual - however significant - determines decisions beyond their own club."

Despite the absence of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Al-Nassr beat reigning champion Al-Ittihad 2-0 on Friday.

Ittihad is the only one of three Saudi teams in the top-tier AFC Champions League Elite not to have secured a place in the round of 16, with two group games remaining.

Despite losing star striker Karim Benzema last week to Al-Hilal, which has a history of making high-profile signings, including Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, Ittihad will advance to the next round if it defeats Al-Gharafa of Qatar on Tuesday.

The top eight in each of the tournament's two 12-team groups - divided geographically into East and West Asia - qualify for the second round.

With AP Inputs