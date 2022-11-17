Portugal and Manchester United star striker Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he was close to signing for bitter rivals Manchester City last year, but former manager Sir Alex Ferguson asked him not to. Ronaldo said Ferguson persuaded him to re-join United, who have not won a league title since the former's retirement in 2013. Ronaldo re-joined United from Juventus, penning a two-year deal. During his first spell with the club, Ronaldo won eight major trophies, including three Premier League and one Champions League triumph.

"Well, honestly, it was close... It's something they spoke [about] a lot and [Manchester City manager Pep] Guardiola said two weeks ago, I guess, that they tried hard to have me," Ronaldo said on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Ronaldo said Ferguson's intervention was the reason he re-joined the club, adding that he was "surprised" after knowing that Manchester City tried to sign him.

"But as you know, as my history [was] in Manchester United, your heart, your feeling... make the difference. And of course, as well, Sir Alex Ferguson. I was surprised... But it was a conscious decision. Because the heart speaks, speaking loud in that moment. I think it was the key. It was the difference in that moment, but I cannot be loyal if I will, I wouldn't say that Manchester City wasn't close," Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo further added that he doesn't regret re-joining Manchester United.

"I spoke with him [Ferguson]... He said to me that, 'It's impossible for you to come to Manchester City'. And I say, 'OK, Boss'. So I took the decisions and... it was a good decision," he added.