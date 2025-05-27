Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo indicated on Monday that he could leave Al-Nassr after declaring that a "chapter is over" hours after the Saudi Pro League finished. Ronaldo, 40, joined Al-Nassr in 2022 from Manchester United and his contract in Saudi Arabia ends this summer. A special transfer window runs from June 1-10 to allow the 32 clubs involved in the Club World Cup to sign players. The iconic goalscorer is said to be in talks with a few clubs over a switch ahead of the start of the Club World Cup.

"This chapter is over," Ronaldo cryptically said on social media with a photo of him in an Al-Nassr shirt.

"The story? Still being written. Grateful to all," the former Real Madrid and Juventus attacker added.

Al-Nassr missed out on the Asian Champions League Elite, losing to Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in April's semi-finals and were third in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo ended as the league's top goal scorer on 24.

Last year, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said he could end his career wit Al-Nassr.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino had earlier suggested that Ronaldo might indeed feature in the Club World Cup, hinting at the possibility of a deal between the Portuguese superstar and a few interested clubs. Infantino's comments received plenty of backlash, but it seems like something indeed is cooking between Ronaldo and certain clubs participating in the Club World Cup, set to be held in June.

"Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup. There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup... who knows, who knows," he had said.

The prospect of seeing the Club World Cup feature both Ronaldo and Messi is indeed enticing to many. It would be the first time that the FIFA Club World Cup will be played din the summer, with 32 teams participating.

With AFP Inputs