Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the greatest goalscorer of all time, added another brace to his off-the-charts tally of goals for the national team as Portugal thumped Armenia 5-0 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier match. Ronaldo looked at his absolute best, leading the attack line for Portugal as their No. 9. Ronaldo scored a couple of goals in the match, including a long-range screamer, to confirm that he still has what it takes to compete at the top level. In the process, Ronaldo also went past his arch-rival Lionel Messi in the list of top goalscorers in FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

At the start of the Portugal vs Armenia match in Manchester on Saturday, Ronaldo and Messi were tied at the second spot, with 36 goals each, in the list of players with the most goals scored in FIFA World Cup qualifiers. With a brace against Armenia, Ronaldo went past Messi to make the second spot solely his own, now aggregating 38 goals.

The man who holds the No. 1 spot in the list is Carlos Ruiz of Guatemala, having scored 39 goals in 47 matches.

List of top goalscorers in FIFA World Cup qualifiers:

1. Carlos Ruiz (Guatemala) - 39

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 38

3. Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 36

4. Ali Daei (Iran) - 35

5. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) - 31

When it comes to active players, Ronaldo is already the No. 1 spot holder, with Messi behind him at No. 2 while Poland forward Robert Lewandowski takes the No. 3 position.

Ronaldo's goals extended his record as the highest scorer in men's international football to 140 and underlined his enduring motivation to keep setting more benchmarks before his storied career comes to an end.

The 40-year-old soccer great has recently signed a new contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and led Portugal to victory at the UEFA Nations League last summer. The World Cup is the one major trophy that eludes him — leaving him behind his great rival Lionel Messi, who lifted soccer's biggest prize with Argentina in 2022.

Next year would likely be Ronaldo's last chance to win it when the tournament is staged in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Like him, Messi would also be playing at a sixth World Cup — setting the pair apart from any other player, with a host of names having appeared in five.

With AP Inputs